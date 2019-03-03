2019 PFA Team of the Year: 7 Midfielder Candidates

It has been an enthralling Premier League season so far and with proceedings drawing towards the business end of the campaign, a number of battles at both ends of the table are beginning to take shape.

There are still a number of teams competing in the race for the title, whilst a number of clubs are still desperately trying to claw their way away from the threat of relegation. It's time for the star men to step up and lead their team through a tough end to the season and help their clubs achieve what they ultimately set out to at the start of the season.

A large part of a team's success comes from those holding the team together in the middle of the park and there have certainly been a number of standout performers in the midfield this campaign, some names who were expected to be in the conversation prior to the season's beginning as well as some surprise names who have had breakout seasons with their clubs.

Here is a selection of seven midfielders who are amongst the favourites to be included in the PFA Team of the Year:

Paul Pogba

Perhaps one of the most valuable players to his team in the league, Paul Pogba has shown this campaign why he is viewed amongst the best midfielders in the world.

Featuring 25 times in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, the Frenchman has scored 11 goals and has bagged nine assists in what has been a very productive season.



He has been a key part in United's resurgence under Ole Gunner Solskjaer after their disastrous start to the season. United are currently unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games and Pogba has been a key part of the run which has seen his side shoot up the table having overturned their fortunes.

Christian Eriksen



He was named in the PFA Team of the Year last season, and Christian Eriksen's game has gone from strength to strength this campaign.

His five goals and nine assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season have helped his Tottenham side up to third in the table, and he has stepped up when his side have really needed him on a number of occasions.

He'll be looking for a strong finish to the season, although he can certainly hold his head up high after what has so far been another very productive season for the Danish international.

Declan Rice



Having broken into the first team set up last season, Declan Rice has now become one of the first names on Manuel Pellegrini's team sheet after a breakout season with West Ham.

Sat just in front of the back four, Rice's composure on the ball and willingness to get stuck into tackles has made him a fan favourite at the London Stadium, helped further after his first goal for the club against Arsenal in front of the home fans.



He ranks ninth on the list of most tackles made in the Premier League, and many are tipping the midfielder for a call up to the English national team with Gareth Southgate said to be one of many admirers of the 20-year-old.



Joao Moutinho



Having already found a lot of success in European football with a number of the world's top clubs, Joao Moutinho was bought by Wolves ahead of their first season back in the Premier League having won the Championship last campaign, and talk about an instant impact.

He has brought a wealth of talent and experience over with him and has helped Wolves up to seventh in the league table, far-surpassing the expectations put on them at the start of the season.



His seven assists don't tell the entire story, with the Portuguese international proving to be a real leader and cool head in the middle of the park for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and he's certainly staked his claim to be included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Fernandinho



Often you find the attacking stars grabbing the headlines with their goals, but players like Fernandinho are the players who allow the attacking players to thrive by doing the dirty work for them.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the world in recent seasons, and has further proved that this season by being at the centre of City's success.



Ranking seventh in the league for most passes completed and tenth for the most amount of touches, it's clear to see why Fernandinho has such as impact for Manchester City and how much they rely on him to help transition defence into attack.

N'Golo Kante

It's becoming a familiar sight seeing N'Golo Kante's name popping up around the discussion for who should be named in the Team of the Year, and he's set to be involved in the talks once again after yet another fantastic season.

He's undertaken a different, slightly more attacking role under Maurizio Sarri but the Frenchman has thrived under that. He's bagged himself four assists but has even managed to get three goals to his name, as well as covering pretty much every blade of grass on the pitch in every game he plays.



It's hard to find a more productive midfielder in the Premier League, and Kante has certainly put forward his claim to be included in the Team of the Year for a potential third time in four years.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton have had a solid season and are currently sat in the top half of the Premier League table, largely thanks to the brilliance of Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The midfielder has managed a remarkable 11 goals this campaign - tied for the ninth most in the league - and has recorded the second-most amount of shots on target out of the league's midfielders.

His five Man of the Match performances show just how important he's been for the Toffees this season, and he'll certainly be amongst the names being linked with the Team of the Year after a very prolific season.

