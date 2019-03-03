Arsenal to Face Competition From Serie A Giants as Gunners Reignite Yannick Carrasco Interest

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Arsenal are set to reignite their bid to sign winger Yannick Carrasco in the summer - having failed to seal a late deal for the Belgian in January.

The signing of a new wide man became a priority for Unai Emery during the winter transfer window, as the likes of Ivan Perisic were also linked with a move to the Emirates. Denis Suarez completed a loan switch from Barcelona, but Carrasco was among the deals which faltered.

The Gunners were unable to agree a deadline day loan deal with Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang for Carrasco. However, Emery's side were restricted to loan deals in January and, with more money at their disposal in the summer, Arsenal will return for Carrasco, according to the Express via the Mirror.

It is said that Carrasco is known to be keen on a return to Europe, having moved to China from Atletico Madrid in February 2018.

However, Arsenal are only one of the 25-year-old's potential destinations ahead of a possible summer move, with Serie A giants Milan and Inter also in the race for the Belgian's signature.

The financial aspect of any deal could also pose a problem for the Gunners, as Carrasco currently earns £8.8m per year at his current club, and Arsenal are unlikely to match such a salary given their efforts to reduce an already inflated wage bill.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

However, given Carrasco's apparent desire to return to Europe and reboot his career at the highest level, there is apparently hope that the winger could agree to a significant pay cut in order to complete a move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message