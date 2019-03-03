Arsenal to Face Competition From Serie A Giants as Gunners Reignite Yannick Carrasco Interest

Arsenal are set to reignite their bid to sign winger Yannick Carrasco in the summer - having failed to seal a late deal for the Belgian in January.

The signing of a new wide man became a priority for Unai Emery during the winter transfer window, as the likes of Ivan Perisic were also linked with a move to the Emirates. Denis Suarez completed a loan switch from Barcelona, but Carrasco was among the deals which faltered.

3 - Aaron Ramsey has been directly involved in three of Arsenal's last four Premier League goals against Tottenham (1 goal, 2 assists). Haunt. #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/gkaD2TbROP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

The Gunners were unable to agree a deadline day loan deal with Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang for Carrasco. However, Emery's side were restricted to loan deals in January and, with more money at their disposal in the summer, Arsenal will return for Carrasco, according to the Express via the Mirror.

It is said that Carrasco is known to be keen on a return to Europe, having moved to China from Atletico Madrid in February 2018.

🏟 Wembley is Aaron Ramsey's pitch and we're all just playing on it 💫



⚽️ 2019, Premier League: vs Tottenham Hotspur

⚽️ 2017, FA Cup final: vs Chelsea

⚽️ 2014, Community Shield: vs Manchester City

⚽️ 2014, FA Cup final: vs Hull City pic.twitter.com/r67YV3Xums — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 2, 2019

However, Arsenal are only one of the 25-year-old's potential destinations ahead of a possible summer move, with Serie A giants Milan and Inter also in the race for the Belgian's signature.

The financial aspect of any deal could also pose a problem for the Gunners, as Carrasco currently earns £8.8m per year at his current club, and Arsenal are unlikely to match such a salary given their efforts to reduce an already inflated wage bill.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

However, given Carrasco's apparent desire to return to Europe and reboot his career at the highest level, there is apparently hope that the winger could agree to a significant pay cut in order to complete a move.