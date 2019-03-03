Bayern Munich Become First Side to Score 4000 Goals in Bundesliga History in Win at Monchengladbach

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Bayern Munich have become the first team to reach the 4000-goal mark in the Bundesliga after hammering Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 on Saturday.

Die Roten opened the scoring against their opponents via an early strike from Javi Martinez before Thomas Muller doubled their advantage in the 11th minute.

Lars Stindl pulled a goal back for Die Fohlen, who are currently third in the league standings, yet his side were unable to stop Bayern in the second half as Robert Lewandowski restored a two-goal lead.

Confirmed by a tweet from OptaFranz, Serge Gnabry's goal which made it 4-1 to Die Roten  was the club's 4000th goal in the Bundesliga.

A late strike from Lewandowski added some gloss to an impressive victory which saw his side move equal on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Augsburg on Friday.

Having already held the record for the most Bundesliga titles (28), points and victories, Bayern became the first ever team to pass the 4000-goals mark in Germany's top flight since its inception following the merger of the five Oberliga's in 1963.

The achievement is even more impressive when you consider that Die Roten did not play in the newly-formed Bundesliga until 1965, having spent two seasons in the second division before achieving promotion.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Although this latest record can be linked primarily to the fact that they have never been relegated from Germany's top-flight, the sheer number of goals that they have scored over the past 54 years is testament to their attacking brand of football.

The highest number of goals that Die Roten have ever scored in one league campaign came in 1971/72, as striker Gerd Muller fired in 40 whilst Ulrich Hoeness added thirteen from midfield.

Bayern will be looking to add to their tally of 4001 Bundesliga goals when they face Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena next Saturday, knowing that a victory could see them overtake Dortmund at the top of the standings.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message