Brendan Rodgers Prepared to Build Leicester Squad Around Striker Jamie Vardy

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has held crucial talks with Jamie Vardy, highlighting that he is prepared to build a team which will bring the best out of the forward.

The 32-year-old's preference of fast, counter-attacking football was abandoned by former boss Claude Puel when he joined the Foxes in 2017 as he altered the club's tactical approach to a possession-based style of play.

After a bright start in charge at the King Power Stadium which saw Leicester finish ninth in the Premier League last season, the Frenchman's relationship with Vardy started to deteriorate with the striker being used as a substitute on several occasions in past three months despite the poor form of Kelechi Iheanacho.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Following a dismal run of results which culminated in a 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, Puel was sacked by the Foxes hierarchy who brought in Brendan Rodgers from Celtic as his replacement.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the ex-Liverpool boss indicated that he is prepared to build his squad around Vardy in the summer transfer window, outlining: "I’m so glad he’s here and he will absolutely be central for me. 

"When the ball comes in he’s a natural finisher and he has been since he was a young boy, so I’m looking forward to that and seeing him develop.

"I think if you look at his legs, and this is where observation is very important for a manager, he’s still super-fast, he’s dynamic, he’s quick, he’s fit, so he’s still in really good shape.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"He’s got a really good figure, his body weight is good, he looks after himself and I think he will really enjoy this way of working.

“It was something I spoke to him about at length on Friday morning before training, where we could get him into areas and how we were going to play against teams that just sit deep because they don’t want to exploit the spaces.

"Will he become a better centre-forward under me? I hope so, yes. I will certainly give him other ideas and just simplify the game."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Vardy has scored nine goals this season for Leicester and played a crucial role in the team that against all odds, won the Premier League title in 2016.

