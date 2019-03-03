Brendan Rodgers Wants to Make Dedryck Boyata & John McGinn His First Leicester Signings

March 03, 2019

New Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring Dedryck Boyata and John McGinn to the King Power Stadium.


Rodgers was appointed the manager of the Foxes on Tuesday after moving from Celtic and is already looking to the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Daily Record, Rodgers is interested in Boyata who is a player he knows a lot about after his time in Glasgow with Celtic. 

Boyata would come with some Premier League experience having played for Manchester City and would also be cheap. With his contract running out at the end of the season he could potentially be a no-brainer for Rodgers.

The Belgian international has played 133 times for Celtic and could potentially be a replacement for Wes Morgan who hasn't featured recently due to the form of Jonny Evans. With Harry Maguire's future uncertain a centre back could be a priority position for the new manager.

John McGinn has interested Rodgers in the past with Celtic and he now wants to make another move for the Aston Villa midfielder. 

The Scottish international wouldn't come cheap with a reported £20m asking price, who has become a real crowd favourite at Villa Park.

He's played 30 times this season scoring two goals and adding seven assists, but the lure of Premier League football could tempt McGinn to join Rodgers in a move to Leicester.

It could be a busy transfer window with Rodgers looking to bring some of his own signings into the club, Boyata and McGinn could just be the first of many. 

      Modal message