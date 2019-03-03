Davinson Sanchez to Possibly Face Retrospective Action After Kick Out at Laurent Koscielny

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez may have a ban coming his way after an apparent kick out at Laurent Koscielny during Saturday's north London derby stalemate.

This comes after Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette retweeted a clip on Twitter that shows the Spurs defender kicking out at the French defender, in an incident which went unnoticed during the encounter. Sanchez may face retrospective action after he appeared to push Koscielny's knee away from him when both players were laying on the turf.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez may face ban for kicking out at Laurent Koscileny in north London derby stalemate with Arsenal https://t.co/EFG08MAZAr pic.twitter.com/FRJaIT7yWM — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 3, 2019

This coming together between the two defenders came along with numerous other controversies which heavily influenced the result at Wembley, with fans of both the Gunners and Spurs arguing they were on the wrong side of the referee's decisions.

Referee Anthony Taylor was criticised for awarding two penalties, as well as failing to spot Jan Vertonghen's encroachment into the box which should have seen a retake of the penalty be ordered.

The Daily Mail quoted Unai Emery on the controversial decisions, saying: "VAR is coming to help the referees. Today the referees had a big personality but it's not enough to make the best decision in those difficult actions in the box."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

He added: "VAR is coming to help them and it will be fair in a match like today's. Mistakes can come because it's very difficult for them to watch one action. VAR will help them for these decisions and I think it's positive for football."