Former Tottenham Defender Graham Roberts Singles Out Three Players for Praise After Arsenal Draw

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Former Tottenham defender Graham Roberts took to social media to sing the praises of Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Jan Vertonghen after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Spurs initially found themselves behind when Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Arsenal in the first half, but they were able to earn themselves a point when Kane stroked home a confident penalty with just 15 minutes left on the clock. The point was then confirmed as Hugo Lloris saved a last minute penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Following the draw, Roberts took to Twitter to sing the praises of goal scorer Kane as well as Sissoko and Vertonghen, all of whom impressed on the day.

Kane has scored twice in three games since making his return from injury, finding the net against Burnley and Arsenal, proving just how important he is to Spurs. He's also back in the hunt for the golden boot, after increasing his tally to 16 goals - two behind leading scorer Sergio Aguero.

Sissoko has revitalised his Tottenham career this season after it previously seemed as though he could be surplus to requirements. He's stepped up and put in plenty of tidy performances in the big matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side and his commanding performance against Arsenal exemplified how much he has improved during the 2018/19 campaign.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Vertonghen made arguably one of the most important tackles of the season after Lloris' penalty save, making a last ditch block to prevent Aubameyang from converting a rebound - even if he was inside the box when the spot kick was taken.

