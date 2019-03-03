Harry Redknapp Claims Tottenham Were More of a Threat With Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp claims that Spurs were a much better side two years ago when they had Kyle Walker and Mousa Dembele in their ranks. 

Spurs have been all but confirmed as out of the race for the Premier League after a defeat to Chelsea and a 1-1 draw to north London rivals Arsenal, and things could have been even worse if Hugo Lloris did not save a late Gunners penalty in the dying minutes of the fixture.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's men have only managed to gather one point from a possible nine in their last three encounters, and Redknapp believes this is due to the side missing some key figures like Dele Alli to injury, as well as the departures in recent years of Dembele and Walker. 

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sportsweek, as reported by the Evening Standard, he said: "I honestly think Tottenham were better two years ago when Kyle Walker was playing right-back and absolutely on fire, Danny Rose was in him pomp absolutely flying and Dembele was top drawer.

"They were incredible then. Rose had his injuries and has not been quite the same, Walker obviously moved on and Dembele has moved on. But I'm sure they will regroup in the summer, one or two, a little bit of tweaking and they will be strong again next year."

Spurs boss Pochettino shocked many when he claimed it could take his side ten years to change their mentality and become fully fledged title winners. 

Redknapp could not help but disagree, saying: "I don't think it works that way. The mentality of who? Manchester City changed the mentality of winning the league by bringing in players that were good enough to win the league.

"There is no, 'Oh, we're Tottenham, we haven't won the league since God knows when'. New players come in, it's up to the manager then to deal with the players he's got and if he's got good enough players, there's a strong mentality to win the league."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message