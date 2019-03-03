How Manchester United Managed to Turn Their Season Around to Return to Contention for the Top 4

Manchester United remarkably sit in fourth place in the Premier League after a thrilling 3-2 home victory against Southampton on Saturday night.

After a dreadful first 17 matches to the season, which saw United record their lowest points total and goals scored in the Premier League era, the Red Devils have stormed their way back into Champions League contention. The victory capped a fantastic first twelve Premier League matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager claiming 32 out of a possible 36 points.

A 5️⃣-goal thriller and 3️⃣ big points as #MUFC move into the @PremierLeague top 4️⃣! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2019

When Solskjaer took over at the helm United sat in sixth place, 11 points off Chelsea for a Champions League spot. The mood within the club was down and it seemed almost impossible for them to make a run at Europe's biggest club tournament.

Solskjaer provided a change of pace for the players and they responded well to his new system. The squad immediately started scoring goals and players who had previously looked out of place came into form. Paul Pogba stepped up as a leader in the face of much adversity and gave his new manager a trustworthy playmaker in the centre of the park.

Marcus Rashford began to look like his old self and started making the dynamic runs United supporters had grown accustomed to. Even Romelu Lukaku has started scoring goals with four in his last two matches for the Norwegian caretaker.

The match against Southampton summed up a lot of what United have been about in the last two months of the campaign. The Red Devils came back from a goal down to eventually lead 2-1. After blowing the lead with 15 minutes left it looked as if they were going to split the points at home, however the current United squad had the tenacity to get forward and secure all three points late in the match, something we didn't see from them in the first half of the season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Possibly the greatest revelation under Solskjaer has been Pogba. Since the managerial change, Pogba has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Premier League. His stature on the pitch has become increasingly present and he constantly looks in control of the game. The French international has voiced his appreciation for his new freedom under Solskjaer and it has shown through his performances.

All of this coming together has helped United rise from the ashes and turn a seemingly forgettable season into one which still may be considered a success. United can still hoist the FA Cup trophy at the end of the season, and despite being 2-0 down in the Champions League will feel confident in making a comeback in Paris on Wednesday.

🇫🇷 @PaulPogba since OGS took over at @ManUtd:



vs Cardiff = 🎯🎯

vs H’field = ⚽⚽

vs B’mouth = ⚽⚽🎯

vs Newcastle = ❌

vs Spurs = 🎯

vs Brighton = ⚽

vs Arsenal = 🎯

vs Burnley = ⚽

vs Leicester = 🎯

vs Fulham = ⚽️⚽️

vs PSG = 📕

vs Chelsea = ⚽️🎯

vs L’Pool = ❌

vs Palace = 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9dzud0I0BT — SPORF (@Sporf) February 28, 2019

The early success Solskjaer has brought to the club has all but solidified his position to become the next full-time manager at Old Trafford. United look to continue their incredible Premier League run with a huge match against Arsenal next time out after a potentially season-defining Champions League match in Paris.