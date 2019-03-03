Jan Siewert Explains His 'Anger' Following Huddersfield's 1-0 Loss to Brighton

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Jan Siewert was left frustrated by his side's defending of the set piece which led to Brighton's opening goal and condemned Huddersfield to a 21st Premier League defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The German manager was angry at one moment of poor defending which allowed Anthony Knockaert to send in a cross which substitute Florin Andone headed in. After showing fight and resistance in the first half of the match, Huddersfield were left without any points as Brighton went on to win 1-0.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"We lost the game because of a free-kick, I'm angry about it because in the Premier League you cannot allow situations like this. We gave everything here and we deserved a point. We had to make early substitutions which definitely affected the game," Siewert said, speaking to Sky Sports.

"Although I knew that it would be hard because of the Wolves game where everybody emptied the tank, everybody was fighting but we lost the game in one situation. We were not switched on and the free-kick killed us today.

"In the end we lost the game because of a free-kick and this makes me totally angry. In each game, there are positive things and even today there were positive things. We should leave with one point here because they were not better than we were. The free-kick killed us today."


This loss leaves Huddersfield rooted at the bottom of the league pushing them closer to relegation. They are 13 points off safety with nine games left before the end of the season.


Siewert also acknowledged the loyal supporters, saying: “Our fans have traveled so far to watch this today, backing us, and one situation has lost the game for them. I’m so angry."

