Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Credits Everton Boss Marco Silva With Aiding Development Ahead of Derby

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has spoken highly of Everton manager Marco Silva ahead of Sunday afternoon's eagerly anticipated Merseyside derby.

The Scotland international previously played under the Portuguese coach while they were both at Hull City. Silva's reign at the club ended in disappointment, as a series of poor results saw the club relegated to the Championship in 2017. The 41-year-old went on to manage Watford, before being appointed as Everton manager last summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's match against Everton, via the Telegraph, Robertson credited Silva with aiding his development in the early stages of his career, and said: "Marco was big for me. He improved all of us at Hull. He is someone I always think kindly of even if he’s now at the local rivals. He brought me on defensively and going forward as well.





“Every week was different. He does his research, and I am sure I am part of that research now. He looks at every player his team are against and can point out strengths and weaknesses. It was also the first time I had worked for a foreign manager. I had been used to Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan and the Scottish managers up the road.

“It was good to get a feel for the foreign way. It probably helped me settle in a wee bit here (Liverpool) under this manager (Jürgen Klopp)."

Brilliant performance tonight! These two on flames 🙌 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/scpS3DzIoA — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) February 28, 2019

Robertson went on to admit he was revelling in the pressure of challenging for the Premier League title, and said: "Trust me, it’s a lot nicer to be going for a title than fighting relegation. I have experienced it twice (at Hull) and especially the first time, I had to deal with the consequences.





“We went down to the Championship. I saw people lose their jobs and us as players getting 50 per cent wage reductions. Ultimately, we failed the fans and everyone connected with the club. That’s a different pressure, not a nice one. This is an enjoyable pressure.”

The Reds are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but winning their game in hand over the Toffees would see them regain their one point lead at the top of the table. The title race looks set to continue through until the season's climax, with neither side able to establish a solid lead thus far.