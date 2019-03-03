Liverpool's Andrew Robertson Credits Everton Boss Marco Silva With Aiding Development Ahead of Derby

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has spoken highly of Everton manager Marco Silva ahead of Sunday afternoon's eagerly anticipated Merseyside derby.

The Scotland international previously played under the Portuguese coach while they were both at Hull City. Silva's reign at the club ended in disappointment, as a series of poor results saw the club relegated to the Championship in 2017. The 41-year-old went on to manage Watford, before being appointed as Everton manager last summer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of his side's match against Everton, via the Telegraph, Robertson credited Silva with aiding his development in the early stages of his career, and said: "Marco was big for me. He improved all of us at Hull. He is someone I always think kindly of even if he’s now at the local rivals. He brought me on defensively and going forward as well.


“Every week was different. He does his research, and I am sure I am part of that research now. He looks at every player his team are against and can point out strengths and weaknesses. It was also the first time I had worked for a foreign manager. I had been used to Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan and the Scottish managers up the road.

“It was good to get a feel for the foreign way. It probably helped me settle in a wee bit here (Liverpool) under this manager (Jürgen Klopp)."

Robertson went on to admit he was revelling in the pressure of challenging for the Premier League title, and said: "Trust me, it’s a lot nicer to be going for a title than fighting relegation. I have experienced it twice (at Hull) and especially the first time, I had to deal with the consequences.


“We went down to the Championship. I saw people lose their jobs and us as players getting 50 per cent wage reductions. Ultimately, we failed the fans and everyone connected with the club. That’s a different pressure, not a nice one. This is an enjoyable pressure.”

The Reds are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, but winning their game in hand over the Toffees would see them regain their one point lead at the top of the table. The title race looks set to continue through until the season's climax, with neither side able to establish a solid lead thus far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message