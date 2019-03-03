Maurizio Sarri Outlines Plans to Guide Chelsea Back Into Champions League This Season

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has insisted that his ultimate goal is to guide Chelsea back into the Champions League after they have spent the current campaign competing in the Europa League.

As we enter the business end of the season, the race for the top four is heating up as Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in contention for a coveted spot in next year's Champions League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Sarri declared: "I will be very happy if we finish in the top four.

"I know the target of my club is to return to the Champions League. I was lucky in Naples because we went to the Champions League three times in a row for the first time in the history of the club. I would like very much to do the same for this club.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I hope Tottenham will be involved. In that case there are two spots for four teams, which is better than one for three! We will see. I understand very well in England it’s very difficult to be in the top four. It’s very competitive."

Chelsea look to be well placed to finish in the top four and currently have a game in hand over their rivals. Despite that, Sarri insisted that the Blues are not feeling any external pressure.

"Every match is very difficult, mentally very expensive, and you risk arriving at this moment of the season very tired, more mentally than physically.

"The pressure comes from inside," he added. "You can feel very big pressure for a match of Serie B, and less pressure for a match in the Champions League. It’s not the importance of the match for the media. You can feel great pressure for a match that for the media is not important."

