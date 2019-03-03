Nuno Espírito Santo Insists Wolves 'Should Do Better' Despite Convincing Win Against Cardiff City

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Nuno Espírito Santo believes that there's still room for improvement for Wolves following their 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Portuguese head coach saw his side take the lead with one of their best team goals of the season, with last year's top goalscorer Diogo Jota converting after some clever passing with Morgan Gibbs-White and Raúl Jiménez.

Jota then put the ball on a plate for Jiménez to get on the scoresheet within minutes of the opener, but Wolves' manager is disappointed that they couldn't add to their two-goal lead on Saturday.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"All the goals are very beautiful when you score but we're pleased with the way we do it," Santo said. "Sometimes it is possible and sometimes it is not especially against Cardiff because they go man-to-man in many situations and the best way to unblock them is to play one-touch, two-touch with a lot of mobility.


"As the game goes on I think we stayed organised, stayed compact and wait for the right moments and the right chances and I think we should do better."

Santo was, however, full of praise for England Under-19 international Gibbs-White. The midfielder, playing in a more advanced role against Cardiff, was one of their standout players at Molineux.

"[Morgan] is very young," Santo added. "He has a long way to go but the talent is there it is just about the right moment to exploit it."

