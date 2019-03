Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his side's character and admitted that the dressing room was 'bouncing' after Manchester United came out on top of a thrilling game with Southampton on Saturday.

The 3-2 scoreline reflected the nature of the game as United fought back from a goal down in the second half, before snatching a late winner after Southampton had drawn level, in what was an action-packed game with a plethora of memorable goals.

Man Utd 3-2 Southampton FT:



Shots: 16-9

Passing accuracy: 80%-65%

Chances created: 7-7

Possession: 64%-36%



Man Utd 3-2 Southampton FT:

Shots: 16-9
Passing accuracy: 80%-65%
Chances created: 7-7
Possession: 64%-36%

Romelu Lukaku's brace sees United come from behind in a topsy-turvy encounter at Old Trafford.

As quoted by Manchester United's official website, Solskjaer admitted: "I have got to enjoy every single second when I am in this position and I am. Then again, you just want they boys to win so much, to get what they deserved because they deserved it for the energy and the belief.

"We spoke at half-time about the Stretford End, normally they suck that ball in and today was the same. They just sucked the ball in, in the end, and I have to say they were great finishes, but, then again, it does help with that support behind the goal.

"We showed great character. That dressing room is bouncing, full of belief and looking forward to Wednesday."

🇳🇴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s @PremierLeague record:



✅ 5-1 v Cardiff

✅ 3-1 v H'field

✅ 4-1 v B'mouth

✅ 2-0 v NUFC

✅ 1-0 v Spurs

✅ 2-1 v Brighton

🤝 2-2 v Burnley

✅ 1-0 v Leicester

✅ 3-0 v Fulham

🤝 0-0 v Liverpool

✅ 3-1 v Palace

✅ 3-2 v Saints



🎵 "Ole's at the wheel..." pic.twitter.com/xjFshaTZFz — SPORF (@Sporf) March 2, 2019

United travel to Paris ahead of Wednesday's clash with Ligue 1 giants PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, with the Red Devils looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

"The team, the club, everyone, supporters [have spirit]," Solskjaer said ahead of the second leg. "We go into every game with confidence and belief and we will do the same against PSG on Wednesday.

Man Utd have now collected 32 points in the Premier League since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager.



Man Utd have now collected 32 points in the Premier League since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager.

At least five points more than any other team.

"We know it is an uphill task, but we can do it. It has happened before, this club has had so many great comebacks, but we have got eight straight wins [on the road], confidence is high and, of we are still in the game with 20 minutes to go, who knows?"