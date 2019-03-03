Phil Neville Hails Lucy Bronze as the 'Best Player in the World' After England Hold USA to Draw

England Women's manager Phil Neville hailed Lucy Bronze as the 'best player in the world' after her performance helped the side clinch an impressive draw against World Cup holders USA in the SheBelieves Cup.





Having gone behind to a wonder strike from Megan Rapinoe, the Lionesses hit back through captain Steph Houghton and Manchester City's Nikita Parris to take the lead in the second half.



Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

Despite Tobin Heath's equaliser for the USA denying England a famous victory, Neville heaped praise on Bronze after the 27-year-old's dynamic showing in the middle of the park.

He said (as quoted by The Telegraph): "Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world. Write that down, print that, because she is.

"The two central midfield players today were probably the bravest players on the pitch in terms of having to take the ball under the most pressure. Bronze and Walsh in midfield were colossi.

A thrilling game between @Lionesses and @USWNT ended all square in Nashville - with some pretty tasty finishes stealing the show! 👌🏼



Check out how all the action unfolded!#SheBelieveshttps://t.co/StifrARmp7 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 3, 2019

“Now the question is, do we continue with Lucy Bronze in midfield when we’ve got so many great midfield players? That’s something we have to decide. And I think there will be games when we do and games when we don’t, because she’s equally as good at right back."

After speaking of wanting his side to take inspiration from their American counterparts' 'swagger', Neville revealed his satisfaction at witnessing a game showcasing the very best of women's football.

He added: "It felt like a top, top game. Two teams went toe-to-toe and wanted to win. That’s how football should be played.

"I think both coaches will admit that the result probably wasn’t the most important thing. We’ve just put on an advert for women’s football that was probably as good as I’ve seen."



