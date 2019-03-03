Police Investigating Agent Willie McKay's 'Kill' Threats Towards Cardiff City Officials

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

South Wales Police have confirmed they are investigating allegations from Cardiff City which accuse agent Willie McKay of threatening to kill club officials in the wake of Emiliano Sala's tragic death.

McKay was involved in brokering Cardiff's deal for Sala, who was found dead following a plane crash in January. Many have criticised McKay's conduct in recent weeks, and he has regularly clashed with the club over the events which led to Sala's untimely passing.

News of the police investigation comes from The Telegraph, who add that McKay's threats targeted specific individuals on several occasions.

He is alleged to have said: “I’ll kill everybody if my sons get slaughtered.”

Two of McKay's sons, Mark and Jack, were also involved in the deal to take Sala to Cardiff, and another two of his children are currently in the youth setup with the Welsh side.

SEBASTIEN SALOM GOMIS/GettyImages

A statement from South Wales Police read: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received from Cardiff City Football Club and is currently being investigated."


Should McKay be found guilty, he could face up to ten years in prison as a result of the aggressive threats.

These alleged comments towards club officials has prompted action from their lawyers, who have banned McKay from the Cardiff City Stadium and warned McKay to desist. 

McKay has clashed with Cardiff on several occasions following the fatal plane crash. The agent had claimed that Cardiff abandoned Sala and forced him to plan his own flight, but leaked messages reportedly show Sala rejecting Cardiff's offer of a commercial flight after having been offered another aircraft by McKay.

