Ralph Hasenhuttl Laments 'Crucial Things' as Southampton Fall in 3-2 Thriller With Man Utd

Ralph Hasenhuttl insisted he was proud of his side for a battling performance but admitted he was disappointed by the defeat after Southampton were edged by Manchester United in a 3-2 thriller on Saturday.

Yan Valery's wonder strike sent the Saints in ahead at half-time, before a second half fight-back from the home side overpowered the visitors' plucky efforts, despite a largely positive performance from Southampton.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 3-2 Southampton



Lukaku bags a brace and Pereira scores a stunner as Man Utd win a thriller to go up to fourth in the #PL table#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/lOwWS6TWM2 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2019

Defeat saw the Saints slip to just two points clear of the relegation zone. As quoted by Southampton's official website, Hasenhuttl said of the game: "It's really hard.





"The guys are very, very disappointed after the game and I think that they put everything on the pitch that was possible today and showed a fantastic performance.





"Mainly in the first half but also in the second half we showed that we were very, very focused on our match plan and we wanted to get something here. We were not far away from it and also after the 2-1 we did not stop attacking them and creating for us."

5 – James Ward-Prowse has scored five Premier League goals this season, more than in any other campaign in the competition. Whipped. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2019

United turned the game on its head early in the second half before a sumptuous free kick from James Ward-Prowse drew Southampton level once more with 15 minutes remaining, before a late Romelu Lukaku strike denied the visitors a point.

Ward-Prowse was a standout performer in a strong team display from the Saints, and Hasenhuttl said of the midfielder: "Prowsey scored a fantastic free-kick, it was a gorgeous goal and it's a pity that Lukaku decided the goal for them.

"There were a few crucial things I think. In the first half, two times we could have had a penalty. The second goal was offside, which isn't easy to stand.

⚽ @SouthamptonFC have scored 10 PL goals from outside the box this season – only Tottenham (12) & Man City (11) have scored more.



James Ward-Prowse has scored a career best 5 PL goals this season pic.twitter.com/qW3ozS76BG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 2, 2019

"To be proud is one thing but when you wake up tomorrow and you feel that you lost, nobody asks how you lost. It's like every manager doesn't like to lose and we had a big chance but it was not enough."