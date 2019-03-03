Sergio Ramos Admits There Are 'No Excuses' Following Real Madrid's Consecutive Defeats to Barcelona

By 90Min
March 03, 2019

Sergio Ramos admitted that Real Madrid could have few complaints after Barcelona claimed a second win over their arch rivals at the Bernabeu in a week.

The La Liga champions eliminated Los Blancos from the Copa del Rey semi finals in midweek with a 0-3 win in Madrid, before an Ivan Rakitic goal sealed a more narrow 0-1 success for Barcelona in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

With Madrid failing to find the net in either meeting, Ramos admitted via Marca: "It isn't a nightmare for us, but it is true that the other day we couldn't convert our chances despite dominating and football is about goals.

"All we can do is congratulate them because, despite dominating the games, it hasn't been enough.

"They were two intense games with a very high level of effort from us, but there are no excuses. We had our chances, but when you don't score goals things will get away from you."

The defeat has left Los Blancos 12 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga and with much to do in their fading hopes of catching the champions in the race for the title.

Ramos stopped short of conceding the title to Madrid's bitter rivals, but acknowledged that his side can now turn their attentions back to defending their European crown as Santiago Solari's side return to Champions League action against Ajax on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have a 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg of the round of 16 tie, and Ramos added: "Obviously it is a very important step for them [Barcelona] and it is a pity for us, but we will still keep fighting until the end.

"We have a new final on Wednesday [against Ajax] and we will give everything, both in Europe and in the league."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message