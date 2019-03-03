Sergio Ramos Admits There Are 'No Excuses' Following Real Madrid's Consecutive Defeats to Barcelona

Sergio Ramos admitted that Real Madrid could have few complaints after Barcelona claimed a second win over their arch rivals at the Bernabeu in a week.

The La Liga champions eliminated Los Blancos from the Copa del Rey semi finals in midweek with a 0-3 win in Madrid, before an Ivan Rakitic goal sealed a more narrow 0-1 success for Barcelona in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

With Madrid failing to find the net in either meeting, Ramos admitted via Marca: "It isn't a nightmare for us, but it is true that the other day we couldn't convert our chances despite dominating and football is about goals.

"All we can do is congratulate them because, despite dominating the games, it hasn't been enough.

"They were two intense games with a very high level of effort from us, but there are no excuses. We had our chances, but when you don't score goals things will get away from you."

The defeat has left Los Blancos 12 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga and with much to do in their fading hopes of catching the champions in the race for the title.

Ramos stopped short of conceding the title to Madrid's bitter rivals, but acknowledged that his side can now turn their attentions back to defending their European crown as Santiago Solari's side return to Champions League action against Ajax on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have a 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg of the round of 16 tie, and Ramos added: "Obviously it is a very important step for them [Barcelona] and it is a pity for us, but we will still keep fighting until the end.

"We have a new final on Wednesday [against Ajax] and we will give everything, both in Europe and in the league."