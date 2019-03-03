Tottenham Identify Spanish Wonderkid Andoni Perez as Potential Summer Transfer Target

Tottenham have identified Spanish starlet Andoni Perez as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.





Perez currently plys his trade for Danok Bat and his performances in midfield for the Spanish outfit have attracted interest from a number of sides in La Liga, including Real Sociedad and Barcelona. His contract is also set to expire this summer, which means that he is currently being viewed as a potential bargain buy.

According to Spanish media outlet El Correo, Tottenham have joined Barcelona and Sociedad in keeping tabs on Perez and have the 18-year-old firmly on their agenda.





Danok Bat is primarily known for its successful youth setup, which allows players to develop and join other senior sides in the Basque region - the most notable being Athletic Bilbao. Several players have previously made the step up from Danok Bat, including Yeray Alvarez, who has previously been called up to the Spanish national team.





El Correo suggest that Perez can follow suit, describing him as a 'different kind of footballer' who is 'capable of changing a game at any moment’.

Tottenham have been reluctant to splash the cash over the past year, with their last signing taking place in January 2018. Since then, they have gone two transfer windows without adding to their current squad but have remained competitive in the Premier League and are on course for another top four finish this season.





The futures of the first team star Christian Eriksen remains uncertain and Spurs' interest in Perez suggests that they may be making plans for a future without the Danish midfielder.