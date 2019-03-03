Trevor Sinclair Suggests Declan Rice's Future Might Be Away From West Ham

Trevor Sinclair took to twitter as he suggested that Declan Rice might move on from West Ham in the future.

Rice has had a breakout year at the London Stadium and scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's clash against Newcastle.

Former West Ham winger Sinclair had his say on Twitter regarding Rice's form this season and warning of what may happen in the future.

Let’s just enjoy him whilst he’s here #Rice ⚒ — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) March 2, 2019

His man of the match performance against Newcastle was another sign of the talents of the 20-year-old, who has continued to impress this season.

West Ham currently sit in 9th position in the Premier League and are having a good season, but if the big teams come calling Rice may be on the move.

Rice has played in all but four of West Ham's matches this season and has become one of the first names on Manuel Pellegrini's team sheet.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Earlier this year the Hammers midfielder made a controversial decision to play for England, despite having already made three international appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

With that said, his performances this season have put him in a good position to get a call up to Gareth Southgate's next squad against Czech Republic and Montenegro and could be the future of the England midfield if all goes to plan.