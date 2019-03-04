AC Milan 'Fully Embrace' Plans to Build New €600m Stadium After 93 Years in San Siro

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

AC Milan could be set to move away from the San Siro for the first time in almost 100 years, as reports in Italy claim that the club have 'fully embraced' the idea of building a new stadium. 

Giuseppe Meazza - one of the largest stadiums in Europe - has been home to the Rossoneri since 1926, and has been ground-shared with city rivals inter since 1947, and was expected to be renovated in the years to come to keep it in line with the elite modern stadia. 

Reports in Repubblica (via sempremilan.com), however, say that Milan are sold on the idea of investing €600m in a 'new San Siro' just a few hundred yards from their current location, and the only thing missing is confirmation from the city of Milan. 

It's not clarified whether Inter are on board with the idea, but if plans go ahead, it's expected that they will continue to share, as the report details plans for separate entrances for the two sides. 


The new stadium is likely to have a reduced capacity of 60,000, down from the 80,000+ of the current San Siro, and will be modelled on New York's MetLife Stadium.

Central to the plans would be the sale of the naming rights, which are likely to be sold for around €25m per year, and would likely see the name pre-fixed by that of a sponsor, similar to Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena. 


No timeline is placed on the plans, but the report suggests that the upcoming Milan derby on March 17th could be 'one of the last' at the current stadium - so building could be accelerated if that's anything to go by.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message