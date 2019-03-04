Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Nears Return as Liverpool Plan Midfielder's First Game Back

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his first game in almost a year, with the midfielder scheduled to play some part in Liverpool Under-23s clash on Friday.

The attacking midfielder has been out of action since last April, when he suffered a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma, and had been expected to miss almost all of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, after returning to training with the first team squad in recent weeks, Oxlade-Chamberlain has now been given the 'all clear' to return to playing, as reported by the Mirror's David Maddock.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his comeback for Neil Critchley's Under-23s against Derby on Friday. The Mirror's report claims he is 'expected' play at least an hour as he looks to build up match fitness ahead of a return to first team duties.





Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that game time is now the only thing left for Oxlade-Chamberlain, as he looks to fully complete a successful recovery.





Klopp said: “Ox is doing 70% of team training. He trains fully but not as much as the others - he leaves a bit early to do something else and the (tailored programme, strengthening) things he needs.

"It's as if he's never left!!" 😂😁⚡️@Alex_OxChambo joins the Reds for rondos... pic.twitter.com/g3XZIaC2T0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 12, 2019

“Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet. We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he's in training it looks very nice.”

The midfielder's availability is a welcome boost for the Reds, particularly with inspiration from the middle of the park being hard to find in recent outings, as they chase their first top flight title in 29 years.





Following the goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, Liverpool are second in the Premier League, one point off Manchester City with nine games to play.