Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Nears Return as Liverpool Plan Midfielder's First Game Back

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his first game in almost a year, with the midfielder scheduled to play some part in Liverpool Under-23s clash on Friday.

The attacking midfielder has been out of action since last April, when he suffered a serious knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma, and had been expected to miss almost all of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, after returning to training with the first team squad in recent weeks, Oxlade-Chamberlain has now been given the 'all clear' to return to playing, as reported by the Mirror's David Maddock.

The 25-year-old is scheduled to make his comeback for Neil Critchley's Under-23s against Derby on Friday. The Mirror's report claims he is 'expected' play at least an hour as he looks to build up match fitness ahead of a return to first team duties.


Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that game time is now the only thing left for Oxlade-Chamberlain, as he looks to fully complete a successful recovery.


Klopp said: “Ox is doing 70% of team training. He trains fully but not as much as the others - he leaves a bit early to do something else and the (tailored programme, strengthening) things he needs. 

“Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet. We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he's in training it looks very nice.”

The midfielder's availability is a welcome boost for the Reds, particularly with inspiration from the middle of the park being hard to find in recent outings, as they chase their first top flight title in 29 years.


Following the goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, Liverpool are second in the Premier League, one point off Manchester City with nine games to play.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message