Arsenal's Granit Xhaka Backs 'Big Balls' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Despite Spurs Penalty Miss

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has spoken up in defence of his teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after the forward missed a late penalty and blew a golden opportunity to win the north London derby against Spurs on Saturday.

In an exhilarating clash, the Gunners took an early lead as Aaron Ramsey expertly rounded Hugo Llloris and tucked home a cool finish. Mauricio Pochettino's side hit back midway through the second half, via Harry Kane's clinical penalty. Aubameyang was then felled in the penalty box in the 89th minute, but hit his penalty straight at the Spurs stopper.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking after the clash at Wembley, via the Evening Standard, Xhaka spoke up for his teammate despite the miss, and said: "If you take a penalty in the derby you have big balls. Not all of the players would have taken this one. So we are happy he took the penalty. If he scores he scores, if he doesn’t score he doesn’t score. This is football.


"In this moment (when a penalty is missed) you have to leave the player alone, because he has a lot to think. He was of course not that happy. But we are a team, and we win and lose together. So he was unlucky today but he helps us a lot in games so it’s not something big."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs and Arsenal sharing the spoils allowed Manchester United and Chelsea to make up ground in the race to secure a top four finish, as both teams pulled off wins over the weekend. As things stand, just five points separate the four clubs, and with nine matches of the season to go, the battle for Champions League qualification looks set to go down to the wire.

In other news, former Gunners star Robert Pires has claimed that signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot should be a 'no-brainer' for Unai Emery. The want-away midfielder is set to leave the Ligue 1 champions upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and Pires has earmarked the Frenchman as an ideal replacement for Juventus-bound Ramsey

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message