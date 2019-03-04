Barcelona Rescind Sergi Samper's Contract Ahead of Vissel Kobe Switch

Barcelona have officially agreed to rescind their contract with academy graduate Sergi Samper, ahead of the midfielder's proposed move to Vissel Kobe.

Samper has been with Barca since 2001, when he was just six years old, rising up to the first team ranks in 2014. But he has continuously struggled with injuries, managing just 13 appearances for the first team since then, with loan spells at Granada and Las Palmas, where he received his first serious long-term ailment, disrupting his progress.

In an official statement on their website, the club declared: "FC Barcelona and Sergi Samper have reached an agreement for the cancellation of the player’s contract with the Club.

"The player will appear in a final press conference Tuesday, 5 March at 1.00pm CET at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

"The club publically would like to thank Sergi Samper for his dedication and commitment during his time at FC Barcelona and wishes him all the best for the future."



That future looks set to be in Japan, with Vissel Kobe, alongside fellow compatriots and former Blaugrana players Andres Iniesta and David Villa. The 24-year-old is said to have already signed a four-year deal with the Japanese club.

Running through his career in the statement, the club continued: "Sergi Samper made his debut for the FC Barcelona first team in the 2014/15 season in a 1-0 Champions League victory against APOEL at Camp Nou.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"In total he played 13 times for the first team: four in 2014/15, seven in 2015/16 and once in the seasons 2016/17 and 2018/19. With the Club he has won one league title, a Champions League title, a Copa del Rey, a World Club Cup and a Spanish Super Cup."

They signed off by adding: "This season the midfielder was part of the first team squad wearing number 16 and now he leaves his home town club in search of new challenges."