Brendan Rodgers Wants Leicester to Improve Game Management B Predicts 'Exciting Period' for Foxes

Brendan Rodgers insisted that Leicester will improve and that there is more to come from his new side, after the Foxes slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to Watford in his first game in charge.

The former Liverpool manager led his new charges out for the first time at Vicarage Road but suffered the disappointment of a last-gasp defeat, as Andre Gray pounced to take advantage of a defensive lapse from the visitors and seal victory for Watford in stoppage time.

Rodgers admitted after the game that his side must be more disciplined in managing games, but insisted that Leicester will move forward.

As quoted by the club's official website, the Foxes boss said: "To concede late on, we need to manage the game better, because if you give opportunities at this level, people will take them.

"For players with a new manager coming in, it's never easy at the time. The players have been brilliant all week. They've showed a great spirit and also quality.

"The more we get used to working together, the better we'll become. We showed enough today to show that we can have a really exciting period. That moment at the end, we can learn from that, and that will make us better.

First Leicester goal under Claudio Ranieri: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Craig Shakespeare: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Claude Puel: Jamie Vardy



First Leicester goal under Brendan Rodgers: Jamie Vardy



Party starter. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/Y5C9qcrgRc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 3, 2019

"As an ongoing process, it's something that will take place over time, but I was really pleased today. Over the course of the game, I thought we were the better team, despite conceding late on.

"I know the areas we need to be better in, but the players deserve credit for taking on board what we'd worked on. We'll just learn to close that game out at the end."

With nine Premier League games remaining this season, Leicester still have a chance to climb the table and have a top half finish in sight, with the Foxes just two points behind tenth-placed Everton.

Given Leicester’s propensity to sack managers the first time they go 6 games without a win (the last 3), Brendan Rodgers now has 5 games to save his job. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2019

Jamie Vardy proved to be crucial to Leicester's hopes for success once more with another goal against Watford, though the striker's second half injury will be a concern to the Foxes.

However, Rodgers moved to allay fears that Vardy had sustained a serious problem, as the former Celtic boss added: "He looks okay in the changing room. I think with the collision he had, he just felt it a little bit in the second half.

"He couldn't just quite continue, so it was unfortunate for him, but we'll assess him and hopefully he'll be okay to train on Tuesday."