Bundesliga Roundup: 5 Things You Might Have Missed From Germany's Top Flight This Weekend

Entertainment was easy to find in the Bundesliga over the weekend, with 32 goals spread across nine matches in the German top flight.

Nine games which included two 5-1 thrashings, both with important ramifications at either end of the table, mixed with a couple of surprise results, meant that match week 24 may prove to be a crucial one in the fight for the title, European spots and Bundesliga survival.

Here are the things that you may have missed from the weekend's action from the Bundesliga.

Only Goal Difference Separates Borussia Dortmund From Bayern Munich

The majority of the headlines from the weekend's actions will surround the latest twist in the race to lift the Meisterschale, with Bayern Munich level with Borussia Dortmund on 54 points, having previously trailed BVB by nine points.

Bayern were gifted the opportunity to claw back their three point deficit heading into the weekend after Lucien Favre's Dortmund were surprisingly beaten by 15th placed Augsburg on Friday night.

A double from former BVB striker Ji-Dong-Won was enough to condemn Dortmund to a crucial defeat, with Paco Alcacer's late goal proving to be just a consolation.

Despite Dortmund leaving the door open, Bayern still had a tough task to take advantage, as they travelled to Borussia Monchengladbach, who began the weekend in third.

Niko Kovac's team however were emphatic in gaining the all-important three points, with a Robert Lewandowski double, as well as goals from Javi Martinez, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry earning the Bavarians a 5-1 win.

VFB Stuttgart Smash Hannover 96 in Relegation Six Pointer





The pick of Sunday's fixtures saw VFB Stuttgart face Hannover 96 in a match of significant importance for both sides in their quest to reserve their Bundesliga statuses.

Just two points separated 16th placed Stuttgart and Hannover in 17th before kick off. However a huge performance from hosts Stuttgart ensured they took a huge leap away from the automatic relegation places, as they completed a 5-1 rout of their fellow strugglers.

An early Mario Gomez strike, and braces from Ozan Muhammed Kabak and Steven Zubar meant that the match at the Mercedez-Benz Arena was a massively one-sided affair.

VFB Stuttgart will have to build on their win at the weekend if they are to avoid the dreaded relegation play-off. Hannover however now face an uphill battle for survival.

Schalke Suffer Shock Home Hammering Against Fortuna Dusseldorf

The clash at the VELTINS-Arena saw a meeting of two sides who have experienced contrasting campaigns thus far this season.

Hosts Schalke have been disappointing this season under manager Domenico Tadesco, with the Royal Blues languishing in 14th, having finished as runners-up last season. Whereas Fortuna Dusseldorf arrived in Gelsenkirchen in 12th position, with their first season back in the Bundesliga since 2013 going beyond expectations so far.

Dusseldorf subjected Schalke to a 4-0 drubbing in front of a stunned home crowd, with Tadesco's side consistently punished for basic errors by the newly-promoted club.

The result leaves Schalke just four points above the relegation play-off spot.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Terrific Season Continues

Adi Hutter's Frankfurt came back from 2-1 down at home to Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim to win 3-2, continuing their fantastic form this season, which has seen them exceed expectations domestically as well as reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Goncalo Paciencia's 96th minute header dramatically saw off ten man Hoffenheim to keep Eintracht just three points outside the Champions League places. Hoffenheim finish the weekend in ninth.

The Peter Bosz Resurgence at Bayer Leverkusen Continues





Former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz grabbed his fifth win in seven games as Bayer Leverkusen manager, as they maintained their challenge for the Champions League places with a 2-0 win against SC Freiburg at the BayArena.

A rare goal from Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz and a tap-in from Leon Bailey earned Bayer a comfortable victory against 13th placed Freiburg, leaving them just three points off fourth placed Borussia Monchengladbach.