Carlo Ancelotti Laments Alex Meret's 'Controversial' Red Card in Napoli's Defeat to Juventus

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti labelled Alex Meret's red card during Napoli's 2-1 defeat to Juventus as 'controversial' and suggested that the decision was the turning point in the match.

Meret, starting just his ninth Serie A match between the sticks for Napoli, was given his marching orders after just 25 minutes following a challenge on Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus capitalised on their man advantage and scored twice before the interval through Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

On closer inspection, there appeared to minimal, if any, contact during the Napoli goalkeeper's challenge and Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia, as per Goal


"It's controversial. He certainly didn't catch him, I can accept it was punished for an attempted tackle. Then you have to take into account where the ball was going, where Allan was.

"Seeing as we have VAR technology, why not view it in totality? It was not a very clear red, as Cristiano might not have been able to get on to that ball anyway. It was going towards the corner flag.


"Meret did not touch him. After that, you have to consider all the other elements. The red certainly changed the game. The only two things we got wrong were the positioning on the wall for Pjanic's free-kick and the corner marking on Emre Can."

Juventus were also reduced to ten men early in the second half and Napoli rallied back, narrowly missing out on a point after a late penalty miss from Lorenzo Insigne. 

Ancelotti recognised his side's superiority and claimed that it demonstrates exactly what I Partenopei could achieve.


"I was genuinely surprised by how superior we were to Juve once it went to 10 against 10. It showed how much quality there is in this team, we've got to become more and more convinced of our own capabilities."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message