David Brooks Ends Speculation Over Future by Signing New Long-Term Contract at Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has a signed a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Brooks joined the Cherries from Sheffield United just last summer, but has been highly impressive in his 26 appearances thus far, notching six goals and four assists in the Premier League.

He has been rewarded for his performances with an improved deal at the club, with Bournemouth confirming the news in a statement on their official website - with Brooks admitting his delight at how things have gone so far.

“When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted and it didn’t take long to sort out. When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made - myself included.

“I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and the performances I’ve put in for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far and I’m really happy to extend my contract.”

And his manager, Eddie Howe, was equally pleased, declaring: “David has impressed everyone from the minute he stepped through the door, with his mature, creative performances on the pitch backed up by a good attitude and professional lifestyle off it.

“This contract means he can concentrate on developing his game with us, and it’s been an excellent start to David’s AFC Bournemouth career.”

The club's chief executive, Neill Blake, added: “I am delighted that we have agreed a new long-term contract with David.

“This club prides itself on buying young, talented players and developing them, and in the short time David has been with us, he has already made great strides.

“He is an integral part of what we are trying to achieve here, as the club looks to secure a fifth successive season in the Premier League."