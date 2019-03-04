David Brooks Ends Speculation Over Future by Signing New Long-Term Contract at Bournemouth

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

AFC Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has a signed a new long-term contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Brooks joined the Cherries from Sheffield United just last summer, but has been highly impressive in his 26 appearances thus far, notching six goals and four assists in the Premier League.

He has been rewarded for his performances with an improved deal at the club, with Bournemouth confirming the news in a statement on their official website - with Brooks admitting his delight at how things have gone so far.

“When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted and it didn’t take long to sort out. When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made - myself included.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“I’m happy with the amount of games I’ve played and the performances I’ve put in for the team. I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far and I’m really happy to extend my contract.”

And his manager, Eddie Howe, was equally pleased, declaring: “David has impressed everyone from the minute he stepped through the door, with his mature, creative performances on the pitch backed up by a good attitude and professional lifestyle off it.

“This contract means he can concentrate on developing his game with us, and it’s been an excellent start to David’s AFC Bournemouth career.”

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The club's chief executive, Neill Blake, added: “I am delighted that we have agreed a new long-term contract with David.

“This club prides itself on buying young, talented players and developing them, and in the short time David has been with us, he has already made great strides.

“He is an integral part of what we are trying to achieve here, as the club looks to secure a fifth successive season in the Premier League."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message