Diego Simeone Lauds 'Top Player' Alvaro Morata After Impressive Showing Against Real Sociedad

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for striker Alvaro Morata after he bagged a brace in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old striker, on loan from Chelsea, scored a quick-fire first half brace to strengthen Atleti's grip on second place in La Liga, keeping the gap to just seven points from leaders Barcelona.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

His match winning performance was hailed by manager Simeone after the game, with the Argentine boss quick to praise how he has adapted back to life in La Liga.

"He's a top player, and top players always adapt themselves quicker to any team," Simeone said, as quoted by Marca.


"It's about more than their goals, I'm happy for his work and how he has adapted to the team. He is a boy and meets the conditions we expected from him."

Simeone continued by stating that his team are not getting ahead of themselves, insisting that his team were solely focused on getting the three points against Sociedad - rather than thinking about their upcoming Champions League tie against Juventus.

"We are not thinking about that, but about the League, we needed to have a good match here after two years of losing [at the Anoeta Stadium], the win is very important for everything that lies ahead."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Morata has scored three goals in five appearances since he arrived in the January transfer window, also contributing an assist in that time. The former Real Madrid striker has formed a decent partnership up front with Antoine Griezmann, and will be hopeful that he can continue keeping Diego Costa out of the side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message