Diego Simeone Lauds 'Top Player' Alvaro Morata After Impressive Showing Against Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for striker Alvaro Morata after he bagged a brace in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old striker, on loan from Chelsea, scored a quick-fire first half brace to strengthen Atleti's grip on second place in La Liga, keeping the gap to just seven points from leaders Barcelona.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

His match winning performance was hailed by manager Simeone after the game, with the Argentine boss quick to praise how he has adapted back to life in La Liga.

"He's a top player, and top players always adapt themselves quicker to any team," Simeone said, as quoted by Marca.





"It's about more than their goals, I'm happy for his work and how he has adapted to the team. He is a boy and meets the conditions we expected from him."

Simeone continued by stating that his team are not getting ahead of themselves, insisting that his team were solely focused on getting the three points against Sociedad - rather than thinking about their upcoming Champions League tie against Juventus.

"We are not thinking about that, but about the League, we needed to have a good match here after two years of losing [at the Anoeta Stadium], the win is very important for everything that lies ahead."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Morata has scored three goals in five appearances since he arrived in the January transfer window, also contributing an assist in that time. The former Real Madrid striker has formed a decent partnership up front with Antoine Griezmann, and will be hopeful that he can continue keeping Diego Costa out of the side.