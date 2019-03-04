Eric Dier and Harry Winks Travel With Tottenham Squad for Crucial UCL Second Leg Against Dortmund

Tottenham midfielders Eric Dier and Harry Winks have handed manager Mauricio Pochettino a boost ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, with the duo travelling with the side for the game after recovering from injury.

The English pair had been major doubts ahead of the second leg, with Winks having missed the north London Derby draw against Arsenal on Saturday through a hip injury, whilst Dier has missed the club's last four games suffering from tonsillitis.





As reported by This Is Futbol, Winks and Dier seem to have been declared fit to play on Tuesday, as both are seen to be boarding the team's flight to Dortmund in a video posted on the club's official Twitter account.

Academy graduate Winks has played a more important role for Tottenham this season, filling in for the injured Dier and Victor Wanyama, as well as the departed Mousa Dembele. The 23-year-old has played 37 times for the Lilywhites this season, with the game against Arsenal only the sixth time he has not featured for the north London club this season.

Eric Dier on the other hand has had an injury-plagued second half to the season, with the 25-year-old only featuring in three of the club's last 14 games. The England international has played 21 games this season, scoring two goals for Mauricio Pochettino's team.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Tottenham arrive in Germany to face BVB in the second leg with a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Heung Min Son, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente during the first leg at Wembley.