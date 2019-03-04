Gareth Southgate Considering Crystal Palace Winger Andros Townsend for Shock England Recall

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

England manager Gareth Southgate is eying Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend for a shock recall to the national team.

Townsend hasn't played for the Three Lions in over two years and hasn't appeared since Southgate took up the managerial position, but the England boss is looking to bring him back into the fold.

Townsend has scored three goals in 13 appearances for England, including a wonder strike against Montenegro on his international debut. If he is recalled, Southgate will be hoping he can replicate that form from a few years back.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As reported by the Mirror, England gaffer Southgate was at Turf Moor this weekend to watch a handful of England hopefuls and Townsend was highly impressive as Crystal Palace beat Burnley 3-1.


The winger made only a cameo appearance, coming on with 11 minutes to go, but his short performance was enough to put him back in the reckoning for an England call-up.

Townsend would likely have to compete with Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling for a spot on his favoured right wing.

The winger has been red hot this year, scoring a number of trademark thunderbolts including a strike against City which won him Goal of the Year at the London Football Awards this week.

Southgate was also looking at Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski and Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his trip to Turf Moor this weekend. 

Townsend was an integral member of the England set-up during the tenure of Roy Hodgson and, now the former England boss is in charge at Selhurst Park, Townsend has rediscovered his best form.

England are set to play in the final stages of the Nations League in Portugal this summer and Southgate will want to make sure he selects the strongest squad available to him as the Three Lions look to win the inaugural competition.

