Gary Neville Calls Virgil van Dijk's Performance 'a Joke' in Liverpool's Derby Draw With Everton

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Virgil van Dijk after his performance against Everton, saying that the Liverpool defender was 'absolutely outstanding'.

The Netherlands captain has been a rock at the back for the Reds all season and has helped his club keep 17 clean sheets in the Premier League already.

Liverpool were underwhelming in their stalemate against the Toffees, but Van Dijk put in a Man of the Match performance to help Liverpool on their way to a clean sheet.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I thought Van Dijk’s performance was a joke," Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast (via the Metro).


"He was absolutely outstanding.

"The thing that worried me a couple of weeks ago has subsided a little bit for Liverpool, I thought in the West Ham game and the Leicester City game they looked scabby at the back.

"That was a real worry if you are a Liverpool fan if you start to concede chances and look a bit scruffy that would start to be a problem."

The Reds are now one point behind Manchester City in the race for the  Premier League title but Van Dijk's performances haven't waned during their dip in form.

The commanding centre-back won the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for February, his second such award this season after scooping the accolade in December.

Despite Liverpool's dip in form, Neville believes the Reds are still in a good position to win the title.

"Three clean sheets, the clean sheet against Bayern Munich, four clean sheets on the bounce, they could look back on these 10 days while others are looking at it with disappointment, as a week where they actually retained control of what they were doing for the rest of the season."

