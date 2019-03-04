Jose Mourinho Gives His Verdict on Whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Should Get the Man Utd Job

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he 'doesn't believe' Manchester United should hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the job on a permanent basis, despite the short-term success the interim boss has achieved in charge of the club. 

Mourinho was sacked in December after a dismal 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, and since replacing him with the Norwegian, United have gone undefeated domestically and catapulted themselves back into top four contention. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Mourinho, though, has said that he doesn't think their success would last if Solskjaer was given the job on a permanent basis, after being asked about Fulham's decision to replace Claudio Ranieri with Scott Parker on an interim basis until the end of the season.

He told beIN Sports: "Can Fulham get a better manager than Claudio? Not at all.

"Can you compare the experience between Claudio and Scott, who is going to coach a team for the first time? Not at all.

"But sometimes in football, and you have the example with my former club, that sometimes changes on the immediate - I don't believe too much in these changes in the long term - but these changes on the immediate, there are sometimes some positive results."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mourinho is yet to return to management after departing United, but was sporadically linked with the Real Madrid job earlier in the season.

