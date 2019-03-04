Marcelo Bielsa Eyes Move for Harry Wilson as Leeds Prepare for Premier League Promotion

Leeds United are already planning for life back in the top flight, with Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson emerging as a top transfer target if the club earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa has transformed Leeds into real promotion contenders this season, with the club are on the brink of a top-flight return for the first time since 2004.

The Yorkshire club are currently second in the Championship with just 11 games to go, and they are already planning how to spend their Premier League transfer budget.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

According to Talksport, Wilson has been targeted by the hierarchy at Leeds after his impressive campaign with Derby County in the Championship .

Wilson currently plies his trade at Pride Park on loan from Liverpool and will be wanting to make the step up to playing first-team football in the top flight.

The youngster started the season at the bottom of the pecking order at Liverpool, but after his good form in the Championship he will not have a lack of offers from Premier League sides come the end of the campaign, and a return to his home side could also be in the cards.

RM Harry Wilson- Has been a superb loan signing from Liverpool. A brilliant player technically from set pieces and when Derby have always needed a moment of magic, Wilson has been that spark for them. He could be vital for Derby in the run in. #DCFC pic.twitter.com/OpUyewvBh9 — . (@GreedyGayle) March 3, 2019

The Wales midfielder has scored 12 goals for Derby County this season, including a fantastic free-kick which helped knock Manchester United out of the League Cup in September.

The 21-year-old has earned himself a reputation for scoring incredible long-range goals for Derby this season, something Leeds will be hoping he can continue doing if he joins the club in the summer.