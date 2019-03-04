Mauricio Pochettino Named on Three-Man Shortlist to Replace Santiago Solari at Real Madrid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's terrific start to life at Old Trafford has seen the speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with the Manchester United job die down, but it seems as if the Argentine may have some other offers on the table come the summer, as reports from Spain claim Real Madrid are circling.

The future of the Galacticos current manager Santiago Solari has come into question of late, as they have fallen to 12 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, and crashed out of the Copa del Rey with a 4-1 aggregate defeat to their historic rivals.

Such is the discontent around the club at present that AS report club president Florentino Perez is considering his options in the summer - with Pochettino joining Germany manager Joachim Low and Juventus boss Max Allegri on a shortlist of potential alternatives to Solari.

The claim is that Poch was the first choice to replace Zinedine Zidane after his surprise departure in the summer, but rejected the opportunity to leave Spurs at that time due to recently having signed a new deal in North London.

Whether or not that situation has changed remains to be seen, but it would come as no surprise if his head was turned, especially as he heads towards a fifth successive season without a trophy at Tottenham.

Having fallen out of the Premier League title race in recent weeks, an unlikely Champions League win looks to be their only potential saving grace, as they look towards the second leg of their last 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund with a 3-0 aggregate advantage.

How Real Madrid fair in that particular competition could also prove decisive, in fact, as it's thought that winning the tournament for a fourth successive time is the one thing that could cement Solari's future for a first full season in the hot-seat.