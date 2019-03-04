Maurizio Sarri Claims Kepa Arrizabalaga Fiasco Is History After Recalling Spaniard for Fulham Win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri insists Kepa Arrizabalaga's antics in the Carabao Cup are a thing of the past, with the Spaniard having been recalled for the 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

After Kepa refused to be substituted during Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City last weekend, Sarri benched him in favour of Willy Caballero for the Blues' midweek Premier League victory over Tottenham in midweek.

However, he reversed that decision against Fulham on Sunday as Kepa was recalled to the starting lineup - with the Spaniard going on to put in a performance of the highest quality.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When asked about how well he performed on the day, Sarri said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website: "Very well. It was a normal decision [to play him]. Kepa made a big mistake, he paid with the club and the team, and now the situation is closed.

"Kepa is a man. He understood. His behaviour this week was very good. His reaction today was very good. I know the man. He is very clever, with a very good mentality. He made a mistake on a misunderstanding, but now it’s enough.

"Also now I know very well Caballero is a very important goalkeeper and a very important man for our group and our dressing room. I have to find space also for him."





The win puts Chelsea in a strong position to challenge for the top four and Sarri was quick to point out how significant the victory could prove to be in the long run.

"We had a great opportunity because we were five points from the top four but with two matches [in hand]. Now it’s two points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We will have to fight until the last minute in the last match. But we are fighting and in the last four matches we did well. A minimum [level] of consistency has arrived, but we have to continue."