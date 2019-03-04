Maurizio Sarri Claims Kepa Arrizabalaga Fiasco Is History After Recalling Spaniard for Fulham Win

By 90Min
March 04, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri insists Kepa Arrizabalaga's antics in the Carabao Cup are a thing of the past, with the Spaniard having been recalled for the 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

After Kepa refused to be substituted during Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City last weekend, Sarri benched him in favour of Willy Caballero for the Blues' midweek Premier League victory over Tottenham in midweek. 

However, he reversed that decision against Fulham on Sunday as Kepa was recalled to the starting lineup - with the Spaniard going on to put in a performance of the highest quality.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

When asked about how well he performed on the day, Sarri said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website: "Very well. It was a normal decision [to play him]. Kepa made a big mistake, he paid with the club and the team, and now the situation is closed.

"Kepa is a man. He understood. His behaviour this week was very good. His reaction today was very good. I know the man. He is very clever, with a very good mentality. He made a mistake on a misunderstanding, but now it’s enough.

"Also now I know very well Caballero is a very important goalkeeper and a very important man for our group and our dressing room. I have to find space also for him."


The win puts Chelsea in a strong position to challenge for the top four and Sarri was quick to point out how significant the victory could prove to be in the long run.

"We had a great opportunity because we were five points from the top four but with two matches [in hand]. Now it’s two points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We will have to fight until the last minute in the last match. But we are fighting and in the last four matches we did well. A minimum [level] of consistency has arrived, but we have to continue."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message