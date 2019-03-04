Neymar Admits Any Player Would Be 'Attracted' to Real Madrid as Transfer Speculation Mounts

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has admitted that it is only natural for any player linked with a move to Real Madrid to want to join the club, further stoking speculation he could end up at the Bernabeu in the future, but has insisted he remains happy in France for now.





Neymar made the switch to PSG for a world record €222m fee in 2017, turning his back on Barcelona in the process. A future move to Real has been rumoured ever since and would bring with it immense controversy should it ever happen.

"If I want to play for Madrid? They are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Any player linked with Real Madrid would feel attracted to player there," Neymar told media in his native Brazil, as quoted by Spanish outlet Marca.

"For the love of God, I am not speaking about playing for Madrid, calm down," he insisted.

Neymar's move to PSG drew criticism over the lack of domestic competitive in French football compared to Spain, while PSG struggled to make an impact in the Champions League last season and are not favourites to win the elusive competition this year either.

Neymar insists that he is happy with PSG, although he has refused to rule anything out in the future, the fairly typical 'anything could happen' response that is so often a feature when modern footballers speak publicly about transfers.

It does not mean he actively wants a transfer, but it keeps all the options open long-term.

"I feel happy in Paris, I am very well here... but, in the future, nobody knows," Neymar continued.

"It is obvious that Real Madrid are a great team, one of the best in the world, I have great respect for them but, today, I see myself in Paris.

"A footballer's life is very fast. Things happen at unexpected moments, nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. I do not feel attracted by any (club), I do not want to leave Paris but, between now and the next three months, nobody knows what will happen."

Real have previously tried to sign Neymar on more than one occasion in the past. He was invited to Madrid as a 14-year-old back in 2006 to train with the club. Los Blancos were also linked with a move for the Brazilian in 2011, and in 2013 when he eventually joined Barcelona.