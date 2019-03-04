Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Delivers Anthony Martial Update With Man Utd Missing 10 Players for PSG Clash

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Anthony Martial appears unlikely to be fit enough to return to action against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, while Alexis Sanchez could miss the game with a knee problem.

Martial has missed all of United's last four games in all competitions after limping out of the first PSG game last month. Solskjaer had hoped to have the Frenchman back for the weekend's win over Southampton, but even this Wednesday might now be too soon after a lack of training.

"I don't think we can risk it," the United boss said of Martial, as quoted by Sky Sports. "He has not been training yet so I don't think so."

United have also been without Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic for the last two games as a result of injury, while Jesse Lingard has missed the last three. Unfortunately for United, who trail 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg, Solskjaer doesn't expect any of them back.

"It doesn't look like it," the 1999 Champions League winner has conceded.

Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia also potentially still missing, Sanchez joining the injury list on Saturday after a knock to his right knee, and Paul Pogba suspended after being shown a late red card in the first leg, United could be without up to 10 first team players.

After goals without reply from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe at Old Trafford last month, United face something of a mountain to climb if they are to keep this season's European adventure alive and progress to the quarter finals.

The club have done it before, albeit in easier circumstances, when a second leg Robin van Persie hat-trick at Old Trafford overturned the same aggregate deficit against Olympiacos back in 2014 under David Moyes - that remains United's last knockout tie win in this competition.

But Solskjaer is ever the optimist and is aiming to stage a comeback against the odds, recalling the 1999 semi final second leg against Juventus when United were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes.

"As soon as you get that one goal away from home we were in the ascendancy," he said, recalling a very famous night for the club in Turin.

"We have to get goals. If we get an early one, then suddenly we are in with a shout."