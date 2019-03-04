Porto vs AS Roma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Porto welcome Roma to the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Roma will arrive in Portugal with a slender advantage after winning 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, courtesy of a brace from emerging star Nicolo Zaniolo, although Porto will feel that Adrian Lopez's away goal gives them more than a fighting chance of going through to the quarter finals.

Check out 90min's preview of an enthralling second leg.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 06 March What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadio do Dragao TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 3 Referee? Cüneyt Çakir

Team News

Porto enter the match relatively unscathed, with only long-term injury absentee Vincent Aboubakar likely to miss the match.

After missing the first leg through injury, Moussa Marega, scorer of five Champions League goals this season, has handed the Portuguese giants a boost by returning to fitness earlier than anticipated, playing all 90 minutes of Saturday's defeat to Benfica.

Turkish winger Cengiz Under is the only real doubt for Roma ahead of their trip to Portugal after missing Saturday's loss to Lazio with a thigh injury.

Centre back Kostas Manolas has recovered from an ankle injury and should be fit to start after being rested for Saturday's derby defeat.

Predicted Lineups

Porto Casillas Pepe, Telles, Felipe, Herrera, Militao, Pereira, Otavinho, Brahimi, Tiquinho, Marega. Roma Mirante, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov, Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.

Head to Head Record

Roma will be looking to exact revenge on the reigning Portuguese champions after Porto's 4-1 aggregate victory against the Italians in the 2016/2017 Champions League play-off round.

In the five competitive meetings between these two clubs, Porto have won twice, Roma have won once, with a pair of draws.

Roma's last trip to Porto saw them draw 1-1, a result which would guarantee Eusebio Di Francesco's men a Champions League quarter-finals berth.

Recent Form

Saturday's defeat to arch-rivals Benfica curtailed a run of 16 matches unbeaten in the Primeira Liga for Porto, while also seeing Benfica snatch top spot in the league table.

Porto were the dominant force in this season's Champions League group stages, winning five and drawing just one match en-route to top spot in Group D.

Roma suffered a blow to their hopes of a Serie A top-four finish after losing 3-0 to Lazio on Saturday. Di Francesco's side have generally been in good form since the turn of the year with the exception of an eye-watering 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.

Roma earned a place in the Champions League Round of 16 after finishing second to Real Madrid in Group G, winning three and losing three of their six matches.

FC Porto AS Roma Porto 1-2 Benfica (02/03) Lazio 3-0 Roma (02/03) Porto 3-0 Braga (26/02) Frosinone 2-3 Roma (23/02) Tondela 0-3 Porto (22/02) Roma 2-1 Bologna (18/02) Porto 2-0 Vitoria de Setubal (16/02) Roma 2-1 Porto (12/02) Roma 2-1 Porto (12/02) Chievo 0-3 Roma (08/02)

Prediction

After destabilising defeats in their respective league campaigns both teams will be eyeing an extended run in the Champions League as the perfect tonic to their stuttering form.

Neither side enters the match with a major advantage as the tie hangs in the balance after Roma's 2-1 win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Porto's away goal could be the deciding factor, although a Roma clean sheet would automatically send the Italians through.

It will be a fiercely contested battle with chances at a premium, but Porto should just about get over the line in front of their passionate support.

Porto 1-0 Roma.