PSG vs Manchester United: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United travel to France on Wednesday to face Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of this Champions League last 16 tie.

United must overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at Old Trafford three weeks ago, when away goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe gave the French champions a commanding lead in the tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's route to the quarter final was made even more difficult by Paul Pogba's sending off in the closing minutes of the first leg and the Red Devils have suffered a huge number of injuries to several key players in recent weeks.

With such a depleted squad, it's going to take a monumental effort by United to progress in this season's Champions League, as PSG look for their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

Check out 90min's preview of Wednesday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 6 March What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Parc des Princes TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Damir Skomina

Team News

United's injury list makes for tough reading for Red Devils fans, with nine players sidelined and unable to recover in time for the trip to Paris.

Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia have all been ruled out, with Alexis Sanchez suffering knee ligament damage in Saturday's dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton.

To make matters worse, Solskjaer will be without Pogba, who misses the match through suspension.

PSG's medical room isn't quite as full but they will be without star man Neymar, who has been out of action since January and is expected to miss another month, while Edinson Cavani has also missed the last six matches.

Predicted Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain Buffon; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Verratti; Alves, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe. Manchester United De Gea; Young, Bailly, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pereira, Fred; Rashford, Lukaku.

Head to Head Record

The first leg of the tie was the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides, giving PSG a resounding 100% record against United and handing Solskjaer his first, and only, defeat as United boss thus far.

Their only previous meeting was in a pre-season friendly in 2015, which Les Parisiens also won 2-0.

Recent Form

Due to incessant injuries, United's form has slightly dipped in recent weeks as Solskjaer's run of 100% record came to an end in the first leg, closely followed by a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Red Devils also left it late on Saturday as they came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Southampton 3-2, thanks to Romelu Lukaku's second consecutive league brace.

In similar fashion, PSG went behind to 18th-placed Caen on Saturday but Kylian Mbappe wrestled the game back for Les Rouge et Bleu, scoring an 87th minute winner to maintain their 17-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Paris are unbeaten in eight games, with their only league defeat of the season coming over a month ago to Lyon.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

PSG Manchester United Caen 1-2 PSG (2/3) Man Utd 3-2 Southampton (2/3) PSG 3-0 Dijon (26/2) Crystal Palace 1-3 Man Utd (27/2) PSG 3-0 Nimes (23/2) Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (24/2) PSG 5-1 Montpellier (20/2) Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd (18/2) St Etienne 0-1 PSG (17/2) Man Utd 0-2 PSG (12/2)

Prediction

The lack of numbers means Solskjaer may be forced to choose a defensive lineup, which is far from ideal when trailing 2-0 on aggregate. On paper, PSG are stronger in almost every area of the pitch and Thomas Tuchel will expect nothing but progress to the Champions League quarter final.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

United will have to go for it regardless of their attacking options and the travelling fans will be praying for a similar miracle to the group stage win over Juventus in Turin.





Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Manchester United