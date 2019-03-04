Tottenham Set to Move to New Stadium After Playing Final Match at Wembley

Tottenham are confident that the long-awaited move to their new stadium is finally nearing fruition, with the hope that they have now played their final home game at Wembley.

Initially intended for the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season, numerous delays to the new White Hart Lane have seen Tottenham play their home games at Wembley Stadium for the second consecutive year.

The stadium delays have fuelled considerable exasperation amongst Spurs supporters, but the club is confident that they will be able to release good news as early as this week, according to the Evening Standard.

The exact move-in date remains unclear, but there will be two test events in March, with a view to officially opening the new 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' against Brighton on 7 April, or in the case of rescheduling due to potential FA Cup semi-final commitments for the Seagulls, against Huddersfield on 13 April.

Tottenham, who now find themselves in a battle for a top-four place in the Premier League after drawing 1-1 with Arsenal, hope to host their final five home matches against Brighton, Huddersfield, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton in their new stadium.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be the largest club stadium in London, with its capacity of 62,062 slightly larger than the 60,161 capacity of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham will also potentially hold discussions with UEFA about hosting a Champions League quarter-final at the new stadium, with UEFA said to be hesitant in allowing the first official match at the new stadium to be a Champions League match.

Those discussions will, of course, be subject to Spurs safely progressing through the Round of 16 when they head to Germany on Tuesday with a 3-0 lead against Borussia Dortmund after a dominant performance in the first leg at Wembley.