AC Milan Set to Offer Gianluigi Donnarumma Contract Extension Following Impressive Start to 2019

Milan have opened talks with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma over a new contract following the 20-year-old's impressive form under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian, who is under contract until 2021, has enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A and has been a key factor in Milan's recent resurgence - conceding just three goals in his last 11 appearances - prompting the club to open contract negotiations with the youngster.

According to Sport Mediaset, negotiations are 'already under way' with Milan looking to offer a slight improvement on his current €6m-a-year deal. The proposed extension would see Donnarumma commit his future at the club until 2024, making him one of the highest paid goalkeepers in world football in the process.

Any potential deal now looks increasingly likely following the departure of Milan's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli, who did not see eye to eye with Donnarumma's famed agent Mino Raiola. However, new director Leonardo is believed to have an 'excellent' relationship with Raiola which could result in smooth negotiations.





Just how the Milan crowd will react to such news remains to be seen, after the youngster was targeted with a banner at the announcement of his last contract. Milan fans told Donnarumma to 'get out the club' after reportedly threatening to leave unless he was paid a staggering €6m-per-year.

Despite some backlash from fans, Donnarumma has been an ever present during Milan's current Serie A campaign, keeping nine clean sheets during his 26 appearances.

Despite only being 20, he hasn't missed a Serie A since the beginning of the 2016/17 season and has more than repaid the faith shown in him from a tender age.

The Italian has gone on to make 154 appearances for club since he joined aged just 14. With a whole host of potential suitors, Milan will have to move swiftly to tie down their number one for potentially many years to come.