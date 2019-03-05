Adrien Rabiot in Talks With Liverpool, Man City & Spurs After Negotiations Stall With Bayern Munich

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in talks with three Premier League clubs about a summer move, while suitors Bayern Munich and Barcelona have seemingly backed off the soon to be out-of-contract star.

23-year-old Rabiot will be a free agent this summer, after it was revealed that he had rejected a contract extension in Paris back in December. A host of top European clubs have been linked with his signature, with the player able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Barcelona were long tipped as the frontrunners for the Frenchman's signature and were even reported to have made an agreement in January. However, recent reports coupled with the big-money signing of Frenkie de Jong have cast doubt on the seriousness of Barça's interest. 

The Spanish champions are also under pressure to reduce their bloated wage bill, with Ivan Rakitic at risk this summer, and Rabiot's hefty contract demands make him a difficult transfer, even without a fee.

Now PSG source Paris United report that Rabiot and his mother, who is also his agent, are in talks with LiverpoolManchester City and Tottenham, while Bayern Munich have been put off by his contract demands.

It is reported that Rabiot is looking for €10m a year (roughly £160k a week) plus a signing on bonus of between €10-15m.

While the salary demands have dissuaded Bayern, the report notes that director of football Eric Abidal is still interested in a deal for Barcelona. However, he is 'the only one pushing for the move'.

While the lack of a transfer fee makes Rabiot an intriguing prospect for any club, his high salary demands may prove decisive in which of the three Premier League clubs is able to land him.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

In addition to the named trio, Arsenal have also been previously linked with Rabiot, with club legend Robert Pires calling the signing a 'no brainer'.

Rabiot, who has made over 200 senior appearances for PSG, winning four Ligue 1 titles, previously spent time in Manchester City's youth academy. He has not played for the French champions since December, following his fallout over the decision to reject a contract extension.

