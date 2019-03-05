Chelsea Announce USA Friendly to Combat Antisemitism Three Days After Premier League Season Ends

Chelsea have announced they will face MLS side New England Revolution in a post-season friendly match on 15 May, to raise awareness and money for antisemitism and anti-discrimination causes.

As the Premier League continues to become more and more popular across the globe, fans in the USA have developed a growing appetite for the English game. While pre-season friendlies are well established events, end of season matches are becoming increasingly common for major clubs, as they look to grow their ever-expanding fanbases.

Announcing the news on their official website, Chelsea confirmed the match would raise awareness of anti-semitism and discrimination issues.





The club's statement read: "Chelsea and the Revolution have teamed up to highlight the on-going rise of hate crimes around the world and are working together to harness the power of sport in bringing people together to tackle hate and prejudice in all its forms.





"The match’s primary beneficiaries will include the World Jewish Congress, the Tree of Life synagogue, the Anti-Defamation League and the Holocaust Educational Trust. Representatives from these and other anti-discrimination organisations will be invited to attend the game, while Mr Abramovich and Mr Kraft will also each donate $1 million in support of the cause."

While the match is undoubtably for a good cause, the timing of it will raise eyebrows for its scheduling just three days after the final Premier League game. I





n addition, Chelsea have an chance of making the Europa League final, and would have a two-week break between the aforementioned friendly and the big match in the Baku Olympic Stadium on 29 May.





The Blues take on Dynamo Kyiv for a place in the quarter-final, with the eventual prize of Champions League qualification awaiting the competition winners.