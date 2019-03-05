Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea host Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.

After seeing off Malmo 5-1 on aggregate, the Blues will be looking to go far in the competition which, if they win, guarantees them Champions League football next season. They face Dynamo Kiev, who sit in second in their the league and saw off Olympiacos 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

The two sides last met in the group stage of the 2015/16 Champions League, where they drew in Ukraine before Jose Mourinho's Chelsea won the return fixture 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Check out 90min's preview for Thursday's Europa League tie between Chelsea and Kiev below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 7 March What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Slavko Vinčić

Team News

Maurizio Sarri has a relatively healthy squad ahead of Thursday's match. Danny Drinkwater and Marco van Ginkel are both injured with respective Achilles and knee problems, but neither have been regular starters this season.

For Dynamo Kiev, Spanish striker Fran Sol has been ruled out following a shoulder injury which he picked up against FC Desna on Saturday. Top scorer Benjamin Verbic is suspended which will mean a reshuffle for the Ukrainian side.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Caballero; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kovacic, Kante, Jorginho; Pedro, Giroud, Willian. Dynamo Kiev Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko; Shepelev, Buyalskiy; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Sidcley, Rusyn.

Head to Head Record

The two sides are relatively unfamiliar to one another, only facing each other twice when they were in the same group during the Champions League 2015/16 group stage, despite being ever present sides in European Cup competitions.

Chelsea are unbeaten against the team from Kiev, but have lost in Ukraine before when they were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk in 2012.

Dynamo Kiev have a greater amount of away trips to England, complemented by a fairly dismal record which will boost Chelsea fans' hopes of a comfortable tie in their round of 16. Kiev have only won four out of 22 matches in their entire history when playing in England.

Recent Form

After a poor run which saw Chelsea beaten three times in three weeks, twice by Manchester City and once by Manchester United, Maurizio Sarri's side have fought back with back to back London derby victories.

After beating Tottenham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, the Blues recently saw off a struggling Fulham side at Craven Cottage 2-1.

Dynamo Kiev have won three matches on the trot and have not lost since mid December when they faltered in the group stage of the Europa League after already qualifying.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Chelsea Dynamo Kiev Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (3/3) Desna 1-2 Dynamo Kiev (2/3) Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (27/2) Dynamo Kiev 5-0 Zorya (25/2) Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City (24/2) Dynamo Kiev 1-0 Olympiakos (21/2) Chelsea 3-0 Malmo (21/2) Olympiakos 2-2 Dynamo Kiev (14/2) Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City (18/2) Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Jablonec (13/12)

Prediction

It is hard to see anything other than a comfortable Chelsea victory on Thursday. Not only are the west London side arguably favourites to win the whole competition, but they are at home and will want to put daylight between themselves and Dynamo Kiev before the return leg in Ukraine.

Expect Maurizio Sarri to name a strong Chelsea side on Thursday.