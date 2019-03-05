How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Dortmund and Tottenham in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 5.

By Tristan Jung
March 05, 2019

Borussia Dortmund hosts Tottenham on Tuesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Tottenham defeated Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg at Wembley Stadium. After a scoreless first half, goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente put Dortmund in a huge hole. In league play, both teams have scuffled since that match. Tottenham lost to Burnley and Chelsea before a 1-1 draw in the North London derby vs. Arsenal, while Dortmund's Bundesliga lead is effectively gone, with BVB leading Bayern only on goal differential.

Both can take solace in that at least Harry Kane and Marco Reus are back and available after neither played in the first leg.

Here's how to watch the match, with the winner of the series heading to the quarterfinals:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV oranytime, anywhere here.

