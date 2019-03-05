A controversial VAR decision helped Ajax eliminate Real Madrid on aggregate, 5–3, in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg.

Dusan Tadic's goal came in the 62nd minute, when he curled a ball into the top corner of the net. But the controversy stemmed from the build-up, where the ball appeared to be out of bounds before Ajax saved it in the play that ultimately wound up with Tadic's goal. A long video review did not overturn the call.

Dusan Tadic adds a goal to what was already a fantastic day at the Bernabeu and puts Real Madrid to the sword #UCL



Here's the key moment in the controversy:

Real Madrid put its first score on the board eight minutes later courtesy of Marco Asensio. But then Ajax added another goal thanks to Lasse Schone to make it 4–1 in the game and 5–3 aggregate. Ajax held on to win the match and move on to quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 when it lost to Inter Milan.

Real Madrid, which had won the last three Champions League titles and four of the last five, missed out on its ninth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.