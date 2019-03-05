Watch: Ajax Goal vs. Real Madrid Upheld After Controversial VAR Decision

Defending Champions League titleholder Real Madrid was dealt a serious blow on review which led to tournament elimination. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 05, 2019

A controversial VAR decision helped Ajax eliminate Real Madrid on aggregate, 5–3, in Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 second leg.

Dusan Tadic's goal came in the 62nd minute, when he curled a ball into the top corner of the net. But the controversy stemmed from the build-up, where the ball appeared to be out of bounds before Ajax saved it in the play that ultimately wound up with Tadic's goal. A long video review did not overturn the call. 

Here's the key moment in the controversy:

Real Madrid put its first score on the board eight minutes later courtesy of Marco Asensio. But then Ajax added another goal thanks to Lasse Schone to make it 4–1 in the game and 5–3 aggregate. Ajax held on to win the match and move on to quarterfinals for the first time since 2003 when it lost to Inter Milan. 

Real Madrid, which had won the last three Champions League titles and four of the last five, missed out on its ninth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.

