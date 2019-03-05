LIVE: Real Madrid Hopes to Finish Off Ajax in Champions League Last 16

Watch all the key plays from Real Madrid and Ajax's clash in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
March 05, 2019

Real Madrid will look to salvage what's left of its season and continue its Champions League title defense as it hosts Ajax in the second leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Within a four-day span, Real Madrid was bounced from the Copa del Rey in the semifinals and saw its La Liga title hopes all but ended in a pair of home losses to rival Barcelona. There's room for redemption in the Champions League, a place where Real Madrid has found salvation quite often when domestic success hasn't materialized.

In order to stay alive on that front, the hosts will need to ward off a dangerous Ajax side. Real struck the first blow with a 2-1 win in the first leg in Amsterdam, and it carries those two away goals back home, where it will hope to finish the job. It'll have to do so without Sergio Ramos, who is suspended, while Gareth Bale and Marcelo remain on Santiago Solari's bench.

Real Madrid pressured at the start and nearly went ahead in the fourth minute. Lucas Vazquez's service to the back post picked out Raphael Varane, who had surged forward from the back, and the center back powered his clean header from close range off the crossbar.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The round of 16 continues on Wednesday, when two more tickets to the quarterfinals will be punched. PSG hosts Manchester United holding a 2-0 aggregate lead, while Porto hosts Roma looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

