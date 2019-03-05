Eintracht Frankfurt vs Inter Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt will host Inter in the first leg of their round of 16 Europa League clash on Thursday night. 

Frankfurt convincingly swept aside Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 32 by an aggregate score of 6-3, while Inter crushed Rapid Wien 5-0 on aggregate. 

Here is 90min's preview of the round of 16 clash between Eintracht and Inter. 


Where to Watch

When Is Kickoff? Thursday 07 March
What Time Is Kickoff? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Commerzbank-Arena
TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport
Referee William Collum

Team News

Frankfurt will be without Timothy Chandler as he remains sidelined with a knee injury sustain during pre-season training. However Gelson Fernandes is expected to return to the squad after recovering from hamstring strain.  

Sime Vrsaljko, Keita Balde, and Mauro Icardi are all expected to miss the match in Frankfurt due to respective injuries (supposed injury in Icardi's case). Vrsajko had knee surgery in January and won't be expected back until October while Balde suffered a knock and is considered doubtful for the match. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The biggest story continues to be Icardi, as he has not featured for the club since he was stripped of his captaincy on 13 February. The club has welcomed the striker back to training, but he has claimed knee inflammation is the reason he is out of the squad. There is no sign of the Icardi drama coming to an end any time soon, so it's safe to say he will not play in this match. 

Predicted Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt Trapp; Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger; Da Costa, Rode, Fernandes, Kostic, Rebic; Haller, Jokic.
Internazionale Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Martinez.

Head to Head Record

The two former Europa League winners have surprisingly never squared off in a competitive match in their history. 

Frankfurt have a relatively good record against Italian clubs in UEFA competitions, playing 17 matches and winning ten. They have drawn three times and lost four giving them a 59% win percentage against opposition from Italy. 

Inter, on the other hand, have a 48% win percentage against German opposition with 22 wins, eight draws, and 16 losses.

Recent Form

Eintracht are unbeaten in their last fave, winning three and drawing two. In their previous match, they came back from 2-1 down against Hoffenheim to win the match 3-2 in the 96th minute. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Inter are in similar form, winning three drawing one and losing one in their previous five matches; however they did suffer a shock defeat to Cagliari at the weekend. 

Here is the breakdown of how each side has fared in their previous five matches. 

Eintracht Frankfurt Internazionale
Frankfurt 3-2 Hoffenheim (02/03) Cagliari 2-1 Inter (01/03)
Hannover 96 0-3 Frankfurt (24/02) Fiorentina 3-3 Inter (24/02)
Frankfurt 4-1 Shakhtar Dontsk (21/02) Inter 4-0 Rapid Wien (21/02)
Frankfurt 1-1 M'gladbach (17/02) Inter 2-1 Sampdoria (17/02)
Shakhtar Dontsk 2-2 Frankfurt (14/02) Rapid Wein 0-1 Inter (14/02)

Prediction

Both squads are in decent form as of late and each will be expecting to be amongst the favourites to win the competition. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Frankfurt have two in-form goal scorers in Jovic and Haller and they will look to expose the Inter back line as much as possible. Despite missing Icardi, Inter are still filled with star power that can create a spark at any moment.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Internazionale

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message