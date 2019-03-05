Frankfurt Director Reveals When Luka Jovic Future Will Be Decided as Barcelona & Bayern Keep Watch

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic has spoken publicly about the future of emerging striker Luka Jovic, a player who will complete a permanent move to the club in the summer but is already on the radar of sides like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.


Frankfurt secured Jovic on a two-year loan from Benfica in 2017 and have seen the young Serbian blossom into a lethal goalscorer after netting 21 times in all competitions this season. Their fixed purchase option will make the deal permanent but moving on after is still a possibility.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"He's developing, he's doing great, he's scoring a lot of goals. So, where's the pain threshold, what do I know, we'll see, but not in February, not in March," Bobic told Sky Sports Deutschland.

The Frankfurt official insisted that Jovic's future will only become clearer in summer once suitors have properly assessed their needs and come up with big offers.

"Such players are in the focus of big clubs," he went on to add. "That's what I see in the scouting lists that are presented to me now for every home game, because everyone is represented. [Scouts] did not come two years ago, they flew to Frankfurt and continued to the next stadium."

Bobic also denied rumours of talks with Bayern beginning, stating, "I do not know what's going on behind my back, I can only say what is official and there's no contact [with Bayern]."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

It was speculated last month by reports in Spain that Jovic had 'largely agreed' a deal with Barcelona. But based on what Bobic has said now, it appears any claims of that nature are premature.

A new report from Mundo Deportivo alleges that Barcelona made contact with both Benfica and Frankfurt in January. Citing sources from both sides of the negotiating table, MD states that Frankfurt claim to have received and rejected an offer from Camp Nou. Barça, however, insist that while there was seemingly interest in Jovic, no formal proposal was made.

As for now, 21-year-old Jovic is part of a promising Frankfurt team that is aiming to finish in the top of the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League for the first time since reaching the final of the old European Cup all the way back in 1960.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"I am not worried at first [about Jovic] because we first see that we may be able to achieve something this season," Bobic explained.

In further quotes from the same interview published by Bulinews.com, Bobic appeared to confirm the price that Frankfurt will pay for Jovic to seal his permanent move from Benfica.

"It is below €7m. That's a good deal," he said.

